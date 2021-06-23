Jennifer Aniston Talks About David Schwimmer, Says She Would Not Have Hidden Their Relationship

Rachel and Ross make an iconic duo from "Friends," and fans certainly shipped them a lot. So much so that they were keen to see the actors playing these roles, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer truly date each other in real life - or sleep together.

While there were rumors that they indeed had gotten together and things have gone physical between them, none between the two have spoken up, until now.

According to Jennifer Aniston, there would have been no reason to hide anything if she indeed slept with David Schwimmer or dated him for the matter. However, things never really went that way for them.

"I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened, but no," the "Morning Show" actress, 52, told Howard Stern during the Wednesday episode of his SiriusXM show. "We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time. It wouldn't have worked."

ALSO READ: Can Prince Harry, Prince William Remember a Promise Made to Princess Diana?

However, even though they were never able to act on their romantic feelings for each other, they made sure to use these feelings make the beautiful couple Rachel and Ross happened on television.

According to Aniston, they were able to channel their feelings into their "Friends" characters effectively.

"The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel. I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," the actress added. Seeing that Stern, 67, seemed to be thinking she's lying, she clarified once more that it was impossible for her to have slept with David.

"We never on my life [slept together]. And [Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow] would know [if we did] because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me."

It was just last month that the two revealed to their avid fans that indeed, they have huge crushes on each other while working on "Friends."

They made their confessions on "Friends: The Reunion," an HBO Max special that brought the iconic cast together once more, almost two decades after the show's finale. It was also explained that even though both were aware that they have crushes on each other, there was not a time for them to be together, because whenever one is free, the other is taken and vice versa.

Considering the two are single now however, fans are still hoping.

ALSO READ: Olivia Rodrigo Fans Did Not Know This About Her and Are Beyond Proud To Find Out

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles