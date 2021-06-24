Paris Hilton Would Drop Wealth To Become a Mom of Carter Reum's Baby

Paris Hilton has a massive change of heart. She is no longer after the billionaire status, something she has coveted for so long. Instead, her big dream now is to be a mom.

The socialite, who previously expressed her desire to make one billion dollars in her very recent documentary entitled, "This is Paris," claimed she now learned that money really cannot buy happiness. She said the fact that she wished that meant she was unhappy.

"That was such a goal of mine before, because I wasn't happy in my personal life," Hilton said on the "Just for Variety" podcast Tuesday.

She's not saying money is bad though. In fact, she said it gave her what she wanted, which was to be free instead of reliant on anything or anyone. This is why she chased money so hard.

"Also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life," she explained.

However, now what she's very happy with her boyfriend Carter Reum, her goals have changed. She got engaged to Reum back in February, which made her feel really happy.

"Now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I'm not really interested in billions anymore," she said.

Funnily, she said she's more interested in becoming pregnant and be a mom.

"I'm more interested in babies," she added.

This does not mean she has become lazy though or have plans of her empire going to waste. She said she still have her admirable work ethic, having launched a total of six different businesses to be called lacking in hard work.

However, she now said it's partly Reum's doing.

"I've never worked harder in my life, and I think also having a partner who is so business-minded is really such an inspiration to me. I've never been with someone who's so brilliant and just really pushes me and makes me feel like I can be the best woman I can be," she said.

She then said she's very excited for what's to come for her and them in the next phase.

Hilton and Reum started to see each other back in December 2019. Theirs can be categorized as a stable relationship. They announced their engagement in February, in which he surprised her with a private island getaway trip as she turned 40.

