Can Prince Harry, Prince William Remember a Promise Made to Princess Diana?

At present, it appears that the grown sons of the late Princess Diana have already forgotten an alleged promise they made to her - to remain the best of friends forever.

Princess Diana once made her sons "promise to be best friends" and not let anyone cause a rift between them. This is a far cry from what is presently happening.

Simone Simmons, Diana's trusted psychic and friend, revealed that William and Harry had vowed to never break their promise to Princess Diana.

Through an updated edition of Robert Lacey's Battle of Brothers, she alleged that Diana once told the boys, "You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends." The obviously worried mom even added "And never let anyone come between you," for fair measure.

Royal historian Lacey added that Simmons says none of the boys objected to keeping the promise. Simmons reportedly remembered them even giving each other a high-five before hugging their mom.

"Anybody would have melted at the sight. Then they went out to play soccer," he relayed. It's a cute image.

But then, even if they live oceans apart now and there is a reported rift between them, they could still be the best of friends one day. Hope is not gone, especially since Prince Harry will go back home in July 1 for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

That said, it cannot be denied that William and Harry have barely spoken to each other in recent months.

"There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages," an insider revealed.

Prince Harry had made some irreversible claims against the royals while Prince William had refused to acknowledged some of the plight that Harry said he and his wife experienced when they were still living in the palace.

When they reunite at Kensington Palace next Thursday, this would already be Princess of Wales's 60th birthday, and probably a good time to remember this alleged promise. It remains to be seen.

It is expected that the brothers will make individually make some speeches and then jointly pay tribute to Diana's legacy, as well as sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his dedication to the project. The statue has been in the works since 2017, two decades after the well-loved princess died in a horrific car crash.

