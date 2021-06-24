Nick Cannon and Family May Star In Their Own Reality Show [DETAILS]

Are Nick Cannon and his family going to be the next Kardashians?

According to his dad James, their family is currently pitching a new reality show to several networks.

He told The Sun that the possible title will be "Cannons on Fire."

James explained, "You watch my five sons work with their foundations, as they do powerful things in the entertainment business."

Nick Cannon has a foundation called Nick Cannon Foundation.

The possible reality show aim to show viewers how they "affect America, positively affect our community."

Similar to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," it will feature him, Nick Cannon, and his four siblings but the goal is to show their projects, "help other young people and make a difference."

James added, "We want to talk about every issue which is going to bring people together, do it in a comical and motivational way, we're not looking at mud-slinging. We've got a lot we want to do."

The family, especially James, has said to have met former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and "every celebrity that you can mention."

Though their family may get special celebrity treatments such as VIP invites to the hottest events, James Cannon advised his sons that he will continue to stay in the foundation, with all of the "philanthropic stuff, the stuff that's going to make a difference."

"Let your mama go the Grammys and all that," he added.

When asked if Nick Cannon's seven babies will be featured on their reality show, James said that it's possible.

What's Going on With Nick Cannon and All His Baby Mama and Babies?

News of a possible Nick Cannon and family reality show comes after it was reported that the host is welcoming his fourth child for 2021, but seven children in total.

A few days after he welcomed twins from Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott announced that she was also expecting a baby with Nick.

Last December, he welcomed Powerful Queen from Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Golden, four.

Nick also has twins, 10-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey whom he was married to from 2008 until 2016.

Nick is also busy juggling his family and work commitments with four different baby mamas, as well as a daytime talk show on Fox which has is reportedly months in the making.

Perhaps in their reality show, Nick Cannon will be able to explain more about his controversial views on pro-life.

