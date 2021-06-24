Jon Bokenkamp Leaves 'Blacklist' Fans Hanging: Real Reasons for Leaving Revealed

The creator of the most-loved series, Jon Bokenkamp, announces his departure from 'Blacklist' after seven years, and his tweet explains why.

The producer took his statement on Twitter with the caption "To all the fans..." addressing a lengthy message.

"...after eight years I feel it's time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head," Brokenkamp writes to "Blacklisters."

The producer claims that all eight seasons are "such a blessing."

The dedication and interaction between the fans and the show was "a dream come true."

Brokenkamp ends the message by encouraging the watchers to stay tuned to the upcoming ninth season as he too will watch from the sidelines as a fan.

Variety reports that the show has already been contracted for another season since January.

Megan Boone Plans After 'Blacklist,' Actress Signs Deal with Sony Pictures to Help Launch Own Production Company

The actress's real motive in leaving "Blacklist" is finally revealed as news of Megan Boone launching a production company comes to light.

According to sources, the actress-turned-producer is set to develop and produce several new series for "Weird Sister" production studio.

The indie TV studio is partnered with Sony Pictures Television as Boone already signed a first-look deal.

The President of Sony Pictures Television, Jeff Frost, claims that the success of "Blacklist" was due to the "instrumental" role that the actress played.

"Megan's artistic prowess and vision is extremely complementary to our creative focus and direction, and we're very excited about developing new projects with her," Frost continues as he expresses the company's joy as Boone stayed with the "Sony family."

Megan replies by saying that the company has been instrumental in her career.

She is "thrilled" to begin a new chapter with SPTV, which "fundamentally believes" in her plans for Weird Sister.

Boone is still in the hiring process for a development executive in her production company.

Avid Watchers of 'Blacklist' Express Their Confusion as Creator and Cast Leaves Series During the Season 8 Finale

The news of creator Joh Bokenkamp leaving "Blacklist" is still fresh on the minds of "Blacklisters" as they reply under his tweet. The utter confusion is evident as one fan tweets multiple question marks saying, "He also leaves?????"

While another user chastized the creator for teasing fans about ships, "Learn from your mistakes and never tease ships that should not be teased if it wasn't your intention, Lizzington to be perfectly clear."

A different fan expresses that Bokenkamp had been the heart of the show, "You made it what it was, or at least once was. I have no trust at all now about what the next season will be. Interesting times."

