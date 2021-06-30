New information has come to light regarding Trevor Bauer's alleged sexual assault with a woman from San Diego as she shares more details about the encounter.

The woman details her experience in an 84-page restraining order application obtained by TMZ, she claims Bauer choked her unconscious, and he penetrated her anally without giving consent.

Bauer's accuser claims that their sexual relationship started with consent and turned into a dark mishap. The woman stated she met Bauer through social media; she then drove from San Diego to the athlete's home in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The woman claimed when she was having sex with the Dodgers star; he started to put his fingers down her throat in an aggressive manner; the accuser later told him to stop, which he did.

Elsewhere around the document, the accuser claims Bauer "wrapped" her hair around her neck, which caused her to choke and passed out.

When she gained consciousness, she woke up facing down the bed, and Bauer was allegedly having anal sex with her causing her to feel pain and her anus to bleed. She added that she didn't consent to any of the actions Bauer did to her.

Following this, she thought of Bauer as a "threat," making her stay overnight. When she woke up the next day, she claims the athlete jokingly told her, "You feeling a little sore this morning?"

She later spoke out her feelings and told Bauer she's displeased with his actions before leaving the place.

A month later, the woman was invited back again wherein they agreed on a "safe word." When the sexual encounter was happening, she was allegedly choked again, making her lose consciousness.

She claims she woke up to Bauer punching her face causing her lips to have cut; she described the situation as "tasting" her blood in her mouth. Bauer had tried to comfort her by saying, "you're safe, I'm here."

The next day, the accuser went to see a doctor in San Diego, where CT Scans were performed to check her brain, neck, and face.

The doctor later called the San Diego Police Department detectives, who took her to a different hospital to meet the department's sexual assault team.

Bauer's accuser provided evidence such as photos, voicemails, and messages for her restraining order application.

Trevor Bauer slams alleged victim

According to the baseball star's representative, there is a loophole regarding the woman's claims as she allegedly opened up about being choked unconscious via a text message that reportedly reads, "Never been more turned one in my life. Gimme all the pain. Rawr."

Bauer's legal team had already provided the messages to the police department handling the case, and they're already investigating the allegations.

Los Angeles Dodgers issues a statement

Following the news of Bauer's allegations, his team, the LA Dodgers, took to Major Baseball League's website to issue a statement.

"The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter." they wrote.

"The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."

The woman granted a temporary restraining order

As we previously reported, the alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the athlete.

The Pasadena police department is now investigating Bauer and the alleged incident; it was reported that Bauer was cooperative throughout the case.

Trevor Bauer remains silent online

After the news broke out regarding his sexual assault allegations, Bauer remains inactive on all social media platforms.

