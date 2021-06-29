MBL Star Trevor Bauer Says He Has Proof Assault Accuser Initiated 'Rough Sexual Encounters' [REPORT]

Trevor Bauer, a Major Baseball League athlete who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a pitcher, is under fire recently for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Per TMZ, a woman claims that she was assaulted earlier this year. According to her legal representative, Attorney Marc Garelick, the woman suffered severe physical and emotional pain.

He added that they're expecting criminal charges to be filed immediately against Bauer. The woman's side also wants to keep the baseball player from contacting her.

Starting today, you can get my Bauer Outage logo stitched on the side of your hat at any @lids retail location! Stay tuned for my fully custom hat drop coming soon 👀. pic.twitter.com/dRx5Pgv9iP — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 26, 2021

The accuser was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the MBL all-star.

The Pasadena police department in California is now investigating the allegations; the report also mentioned that Bauer is currently cooperating with authorities.

Trevor Bauer denies allegations

More recently, Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, issues a statement to the outlet to speak on the allegations. He mentioned that the sexual relationship between the two was just brief and "wholly consensual."

Fetterolf added that they have proof that the woman was the one who initiated the "rough" sexual encounters as she requested to be "choked out" and "slapped in the face."

According to him, the woman traveled from San Diego to Pasadena to "dictate what she wanted from him sexually."

READ NOW: Kanye West Takes Next Steps After Sanction Threats For Wearing Jesus Mask During Deposition

After this, the pair only had two meetings, one of which involves spending the night with each other. The accuser then left Bauer's residence without doing anything.

The woman then sent photos to Bauer later on showing that she had sought medical care; she did not mention anything that the physical damage she got was from Bauer.

Fetterolf concluded his statement by saying, "Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications."

He also mentioned that the allegations were defamatory, baseless, and they will take legal action to the fullest extent of the law.

Trevor Bauer's past controversy

This is not the only incident wherein the baseball athlete faced controversy. Per Yahoo! News, Bauer has been criticized for his unruly behavior on the internet.

In 2019, he reportedly cyberbullied Nikki Giles, a college student from Texas, after a playful joke. This caused Bauer and his followers to harass the woman online.

The classic troll, get absolutely destroyed, claim harassment narrative. @nikkigiless you’re the one who blocked me and is still tweeting about me lol 🤷🏻‍♂️ Here, have some more followers. pic.twitter.com/WdmI686w81 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) January 6, 2019

Giles claims that she felt harassed and bullied by the situation, making her "cry daily" because she was getting "a lot of hate."

Bauer is also among the controversial players from MBL as he's outspoken about his support for former President Donald Trump. He had also criticized the media countless times in the past.

READ ALSO: Was Princess Diana The Best Royal To Work For? Former Aides Reveal What Happened Behind Closed Doors

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles