Actor and stand-up comedian Bill Cosby breaks his silence after being released from prison.

Cosby's conviction was overturned in Pennsylvania, and he was released the same day.

The actor took to his Twitter account to post a picture of him raising his closed fist.

"I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence, Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law." He wrote. (check out the full tweet below)

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

As we previously reported, Cosby's sexual assault conviction was thrown out by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

According to the state's highest court, they found an agreement with a prosecutor who formerly handled the case, making him released without any charges.

Per Variety, testimonies of his victims were allegedly tainted. They were considered an "attack on Cosby's character" even though the court found that the comedian had "demonstrated a pattern of drugging and molesting women."

In 2018, a retrial was done, and Cosby was convicted of raping Constand years back in his home in Philadelphia. The first trial occurred in 2017 wherein a judge allowed one other alleged victim to testify, but a verdict was failed to be finalized.

A retrial that same year was done again wherein the five other accusers were permitted to testify. The comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years of jail time.

The internet is not happy with the decision

Following Cosby's post, his Twitter account was bombarded with users expressing their frustration and disappointment.

"I'm not sure this is the time to gloat. The Rule of Law is different than "Truth" with a capital T. You yourself admitted to drugging women and having sex with them. Three years in prison and a ruined life. You may have won the battle, but I think you lost the war, Bill." one wrote.

Most commenters pointed out that Cosby had admitted to drugging women in the past using a drug called "Quaaludes."

Other users also mentioned that the actor was released from prison not because he's innocent but rather his team found a "loophole" to prevent him get in more trouble

Bill Cosby previously failed to get parole

In early reports, Cosby was previously denied acquiring parole after getting three strikes behind bars.

First, he refused to enter a sex offender's program, he failed to make a parole release plan, and he received negative feedback from the Department of Corrections.

