Peter Weber spoke candidly about Chris Harrison's exit and how it will affect the whole "Bachelor" franchise.

A few weeks since Harrison officially exited the long-time running romance show, Weber started seeing how the original host's absence could cripple "Bachelor."

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Weber said that he does not think the right decision was made at all.

According to the 29-year-old TV personality, something could have prevented his departure as "nobody's perfect." He added that the show and its team will surely miss him - especially the ratings they enjoyed when Harrison still spearheaded everything.

"It's sad for all parties involved. I know Chris. I know Chris is a good person and I wish him nothing but the best going forward with whatever he does. But I think the show is going to regret letting him go. I do," he went on.

Weber expressed how heartbreaking it is to have the show end his stint despite Harrison's role in the franchise. He also saw how "Bachelor" grew bigger as it has become because of the former host.

Will He Continue Watching Franchise?

Most fans pledged to boycott the franchise after Chris Harrison's exit, but Weber revealed that he is supporting Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette."

Per Weber, former "Bachelorette" stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are doing a great job hosting the new season. But he added that no one can ever replace Harrison since he already made his name in the role.

With the current setup, he believes that the show will offer a different twist instead by offering a new perspective for a female lead.

READ ALSO: 'Bachelorette' Franchise Toxic? Rachel Lindsay Drops Exploitation Details In New Bombshell Op-Ed

His decision somewhat contradicted the decision of "Bachelor" alum, Sean Lowe, who announced he will be boycotting the franchise.

"I get why Sean's doing that. I'm not necessarily boycotting the franchise. I still am just a fan of the show. I've been a fan for years... but it's tough," he said.

For what it's worth, Lowe's wife Catherine Giudici told Us Weekly that she continues to watch the show while her husband already removed it from his watch list.

Giudici also expressed her desire to see the original host's return again as he already became the voice of "The Bachelor."

Harrison has not commented on his potential return yet. But he already received an 8-figure salary upon his exit.

READ MORE: Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles