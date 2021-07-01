Power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are all set to hit the aisle and start a new chapter of their lives as they reportedly have plans to get married this weekend.

The pair is most likely to get married this July 4th weekend. As per report, the couple had already applied for a marriage license earlier this week in Oklahoma.

According to the Johnston County Court Clerk, the pair only have limited time since the day they filed for a license for them to get married because, in the state of Oklahoma, ten days is the maximum validity of the request.

The "The Voice" coaches are expected to get married at Shelton's ranch, where he reportedly built a chapel for them to tie the knot in.

Per the outlet, the wedding weekend is believed to be busy as the pair planned a handful of festivities for their guests in two days.

The engaged couple is also cautious about the wedding due to the unexpected weather patterns, but they have a backup plan to hold the ceremony inside the chapel if it rains.

Shelton, Stefani, and their children already flew to Oklahoma last week after shooting an episode of "The Voice" in Los Angeles, where Shelton is a current coach. Their private aircraft is set to return to LA to pick up Stefani's family members.

The wedding is expected to be very simple as the two had invited close friends and family only.

At the time of this writing, the number of guests was not revealed; there's also no further information if any celebrities would attend the event.

Did the couple secretly got married weeks back?

As we previously reported, the couple sparked wedding rumours three weeks ago when Stefani was photographed in Santa Monica, California, wearing a possible luxurious wedding band made out of diamonds.

The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker also gave a hint during her bridal shower when she showed a copy of her parents' wedding pamphlet dated June 11, 1966.

The two may have secretly tied the not as a homage to Stefani's parents' wedding anniversary.

However, both Stefani and Shelton did not confirm nor deny whether they already got married.

The couple's engagement

In early reports, Shelton popped the question in October 2020 with a giant engagement ring made out of 6 to 9-carat solitaire diamond.

Dating rumours sparked in 2015 following their appearance as coaches on "The Voice."

Neither Stefani and Shelton confirmed if they are getting married this weekend.

