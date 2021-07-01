Amber Heard is already a mom. She revealed it herself and claimed she delivered her daughter back in April - which means she had been a mom for almost two months now, and had stayed resilient against all those calls for her to be dropped from "Aquaman 2."

In consideration of those calling for her removal, they certainly did not know that the person they want to be without a project is a new mom, after all.

The "Aquaman" star, 35, announced on Instagram on Thursday that her daughter arrived on this world back in April. The actress was quite generous too - sharing not just the gender of her baby, but also her name and even a photo! The photo is not even just of a head, but the baby's whole face can be seen.

The image shared is of the actress lying peacefully in bed with her baby girl snuggled up on her chest. She then said she named the baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard.

The fact that the baby has her surname means that she had the baby on her own way - via surrogacy.

Amber has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since January 2020, but Page Six claims the this child was the actress' very own decision, something she made even before she entered something romantic with Butti.

She also essentially said that she hopes it's becomes normal for women to want kids, but not necessarily a man or a marriage.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she began. "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard also said she partly wishes she could keep her private life out of scrutiny, which means keeping her baby from becoming public knowledge. However, she knew this is futile because she lives in the spotlight. The next best thing is for her to "take control of this."

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard," she concluded. "She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Before she made this confession however, news about her are almost always in the negative. People have been calling for her removal from "Aquaman 2" after her legal battle with ex, Johnny Depp. While Depp lost most of his projects, some cannot take the fact that Heard gets to keep hers.

