Netflix 'The Crown' Shying Away From Controversial Megxit, Meghan Markle Drama Because of One Reason

Netflix show "The Crown" was never shy with telling about controversies from Royal affairs to family feuds. But it's reportedly not going to touch on the most controversial phenomenon that has happened to the royal family - Megxit and its aftermath.

"The Crown" is allegedly going to end in the early 2000s and not pursue more storylines such as Prince Harry's wild years, Meghan Markle's stint on the palace and Megxit, among others with another new season.

This is allegedly for a good reason and not because the show does not want the drama associated with these topics.

The Royal drama won't be covering Prince Harry's wild years and Megxit because these events are very fairly recent events, and therefore still had no opportunity to "gain a proper perspective," like the other controversies covered, an executive producer has confirmed.

Suzanna Mackie revealed that the Royal drama will come to an end in the early 2000s, back when Prince Harry and William were just teenagers, and there is still no Meghan Markle nor Kate Middleton in the picture.

Speaking to Broadcast on Thursday, the producer, 35, revealed that the Netflix show's creator Peter Morgan simply does not have the ability to just write another season because recent history hasn't 'had time to gain "a proper perspective." The portrayal would not be as accurate as possible, otherwise, and probably not objective as well.

"Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can't write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective," she said.

If people want to see Megxit on "The Crown," maybe it'll be best to hope that in 10 years, the show is still there or will come back. This is because Peter does not consider anything historical unless said such span of time has passed.

"I think he's [Peter] always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don't think he'll deviate from that," she further explained.

In a recent news, fans were quite sad that Morgan decided to have the show end with only five seasons. However, in a change of heart, he said it should go back to the original plan of six seasons, to the delight of fans.

In a statement from Netflix, Morgan said that as he and the team began discussing storylines for "The Crown" season five, it became clear to them that they have to add one more season. "In order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said.

