Kelly Clarkson Makes Desperate Move Amid Messy Separation With Estranged Husband

Kelly Clarkson seems to be desperate to be free from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, as her lawyer reportedly filed legal documents for the judge to grant her most significant request amid her messy separation.

According to TMZ, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker's legal representative, Laura Wasser, requested the judge to grant her divorce, which was filed last year, officially.

Per the outlet, Clarkson wants to be legally separated as soon as possible, and she wants other issues like money, properties, and custody to be tackled in the future.

The children's custody

In early reports, the TV host was granted primary custody of their two children named River and Remy.

Blackstock initially wants to have joint custody to send the kids back and forth from Montana to Los Angeles- the singer's residence.

The judge agreed to let Clarkson have her children as their kids are considered minor and not Montana residents. Attorney Wasser also argued that the situation is detrimental for the children.

This doesn't mean the children will no longer see their dad. The judge's arrangement would be the kids can spend time with Blackstock at least three weekends every month.

Defrauding issue

Child custody is not the only complicated part of their messy divorce, as Kelly Clarkson previously claimed that her ex defrauded her in the past because he served as her manager even though he doesn't have a license.

Clarkson filed for legal documents wanting millions of dollars back.

Blackstock's legal representative slammed her claim saying she only wants to avoid paying commissions.

Timeline of divorce

The ex-couple got married in October of 2013 after dating for two years. They welcomed their first child in 2014 and another one in 2016. Blackstock was separated from his ex; they also had two children together.

Clarkson reportedly filed for divorce last year after being married for over seven years, citing the separation as "irreconcilable differences." The news broke out following their quarantine in Montana.

"Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple of months. I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved." the songstress told The Today Show speaking to Willie Geist.

Speaking to US Weekly, Clarkson revealed the reason behind their separation is because they "clashed on so many levels," especially during the lockdown, wherein the problems got more aggressive.

Brandon Blackstock has not publicly addressed Kelly Clarkson's request.

