Tom Holland, Zendaya PDA: Cute Kissing Moment Confirms 2017 Dating Rumors, Or Is It a Recent Thing?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are no longer keeping their relationship under wraps. They have let the cat out of the bag through a passionate PDA.

"The Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars have denied every rumor that emerged about them dating each other ever the movie was released back in 2017. Years of denial are now down the drain because Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted making out as reported by Page Six.

The two shared a few passionate kisses during a drive in Los Angeles, per Page Six.

It is not clear as of now whether these romantic feeings just emerged recently or have already been there ever since their "Spider-Man" stint. Fans can distinctively remember that the "Euphoria" actress, 24, has shut the chatter down the rumors not just once, but repeatedly through the years.

The kiss they shared and was witnessed at this time was the kind one would expect from two people liking each other a lot. It's cute.

After sharing their intense smooch, Tom and Zendaya backed away from each other and started acting a bit silly. But then he gazed into her eyes and caressed her chin after.

In the subsequent days people would probably know if this is a recent thing or has been going on for a long time. It can be recalled that after their movie, an insider claimed to People magazine that the two were dating but being very careful about not revealing this to the public.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the source told PEOPLE in July 2017.

Some strong proofs exist as to why this could possibly be just a recent thing and not something they have been keeping a secret for four years.

Everyone knows that back in July 2019, Tom was spotted holding hands with Olivia Bolton. They were reportedly an item at the time but by April 2020, they had reportedly split.

Around the same timeframe, Zendaya was also reportedly dating her "Euphoria" co-star, Jacob Elordi.

The relationship reportedly did not work out and he's now dating Kaia Gerber.

According to Hollywood Life, a conclusion could be is that perhaps Zendaya and Tom broke things off after initially hooking up, only to reunite this year. Or they never truly dated when it was initially speculated but now realized that they truly were made for each other.

The two have figured in so many interviews together after their movie, and everyone ship the chemistry they have even outside the "Spider-Man" film.

