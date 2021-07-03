Britney Spears Lied? Conservatorship Facts Expected To Come Out on Next Hearing

Everybody was shocked to learn about Britney Spears' hardship under her conservatorship.

She immediately made a compelling case, claiming her conservators have abused her and took over her life and freedom.

But per TMZ, people who have a say in her conservatorship will be presenting a very different story to a judge.

Did Britney Spears Lie About THIS During Her Testimony?

Insiders with direct knowledge about Britney Spears' conservatorship told the outlet that people involved in different elements claim that the pop star's story doesn't mesh with the facts.

One of the things that will be disputed in court was when the "Toxic" singer's claim she was forced to go on her 2018 European tour.

In her testimony, the mom-of-two claimed, "My management said if I don't do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract, their own management could sue me if I didn't follow through with a tour."

"He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary."

"I couldn't even get my own attorney, so out of fear, I went ahead and did the tour."

According to insiders who told the outlet, people involved in the tour will tell a different story at the next court hearing.

In fact, they are expected to say something like this: Britney Spears was about to end her Las Vegas residency. She then realized that she has nothing on her calendar for the rest of 2018.

The "Baby One More Time Hitmaker" then asked her management to find something to do so she "wouldn't be bored" for the rest of the year.

Her management then suggested a European tour, and insiders claimed that Britney "literally begged" to go on the tour.

"She was very excited about it and called repeatedly to ask to have it confirmed."

There are also text message exchanges between Britney and her management in December 2017, where she was told of the entire tour route for 2018.

The award-winning singer then asked a few questions and expressed how she's so excited to do the tour.

However, while already on tour, Britney Spears reportedly didn't want to be there anymore, so she tried to look for excuses to leave it.

Insiders believe that at which time, she made up the story about being "forced to do it."

The "Lucky" hitmaker was required to sign off on all of her professional obligations so that they could remind her that she consented and allow the specific commitment. For her European tour, she "willingly signed" the document committing to the tour.

More claims of the "I'm A Slave" singer will be disputed on the next hearing, including claims on not being allowed to get married and have a baby, being denied to see her sons, and not knowing she has the right to end her conservatorship.

