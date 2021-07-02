Meghan McCain Fired From 'The View?' Possible Reasons Controversial Host Terminated By ABC Explored

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday that she would leave "The View" by the end of July.

The controversial host has been with the show for four years, and throughout those years, she had a lot of heated debates with her co-hosts.

Was Meghan McCain Fired From 'The View?'

For now, it isn't sure if she was fired or not, but Meghan McCain's announcement during yesterday's episode seemed to be framed as if she made a voluntary decision.

The host spoke about her home in Washington, saying it has become difficult for her to travel to and from New York, where "The View" is filmed.

The 36-year-old explained, "I just have this really wonderful life here that, ultimately, I felt like I didn't want to leave."

Meghan also stated that her decision wasn't "an easy one" and was only made after thinking about it so much and with guidance and consideration of those closest to her.

But it was recently revealed that she still has two years left in her contract, making many viewers wonder what really may be the reason for her exit - was it because of her differences with the co-hosts? Or perhaps she was fired?

Here are some theories about the possibility of Meghan McCain being fired from "The Voice."

Terminated For Recent On-Air Spat

In early 2021, Meghan McCain was recently worried about her job security after her on-air spat with co-host Joy Behar about anti-Semitism.

An insider revealed that McCain, who had just returned from her maternity leave, was not confident about her place on "The View."

"The show actually broke a record during her maternity leave and now she realizes that she doesn't have the job security that she once did. All of that has her shook."

Then in May, executives from the network reportedly had a meeting with "The View" hosts to fix whatever's going on with Joy and Meghan.

Since then, ABC has reportedly received a ton of requests to fire Meghan McCain following her heated exchange with Joy.

Referring to Herself As a 'Proud Zionist' on 'The View'

A day before Meghan McCain's announcement from "The View," she dedicated an almost 10-minute segment to an interview with music journalist Eve Barlow who is currently facing death threats for speaking out against anti-Jewish racism on her social media.

Since 2019, Meghan has also been vocal about her support of Israel and defending the Jewish community that she described herself as a "Zionist" on the show and her Twitter bio.

Though there wasn't a clear indication or nobody said that Meghan McCain's support for Israel and the Jews played a role in her departure, Eve Barlow tweeted, "Conclusion: the world hates women who refuse to censor themselves, but we keep showing up anyway."

Too Hot-blooded With 'The View' Co-Hosts

As mentioned in the May 2021 meeting with ABC and the hosts, the executives warned them that the debates have been getting too personal on-air.

Meghan has accused experienced trading insults with Whoopi Goldberg and being engaged in many other heated debates with each one of them.

So it's possible that her co-hosts were pushed too far already by Meghan McCain.

