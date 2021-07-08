'Teletubbies' Commit Major Blunders In Recent PSA for COVID-19 Jabs, Fans Horrifed

The "Teletubbies" have just announced that they have all been vaccinated from COVID-19.

The beloved TV show characters took to Twitter to share the critical news and even added they're ready for a "Tubby hot summer."

In a set of pictures, the four creatures hold out their "COVID-19 Vaccination Tubby Cards," which showed off information about their "tubby vaccines."

The cards, which seem to be a public service announcement to get vaccinated, reveal facts about each Teletubbies member that confused and became a laughing stock to some Twitter users.

'Teleflubbies' - Not 'Teletubbies'

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Though the message was clear that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, want people to protect themselves from COVID-19, fans spotted a major blunder on their vaccination cards.

The fictitious documents revealed that the humanoids had gone to the "Home Dome Clinic," where they got the made-up coronavirus vaccines called "Noo-nson & Noo-nson" and "AstraTubbica."

Each card also listed the same birthday for all four "Telletubbies," Feb. 20, 2003.

As of writing, that makes each of them 18 years old. But the date is also six years after the show premiered on the BBC.

However, one social media user was bothered by finding out about that.

She tweeted, "Not only was the show originally out six years before this date, but if this is their birthday, I'm only a day older than them and that makes me so very uncomfortable."

Another diehard fan couldn't help but feel disillusioned, saying, "Wait... 2003? yet you started in 1997. are the teletubbies time lords?"

One horrified fan even labeled the "Teletubbies." They said, "I thought Teletubbies were millennials but somehow they're gen z."

However, another discrepancy was caught by social media users, after some of the "Teletubbies" received two shots of "Noo-nson & Noo-nson," which fans say, "You're only supposed to get one dose of that!"

The date was also another discrepancy fans noticed.

Their vaccination cards all show they got the first jab on July 1, but they also already got July 22, about two weeks from today.

What's The Reason Behind The 'Teletubbies' Characters' Age?

One Twitter user explained that the characters' tweet showing that the series "takes place on Earth during the current period," rather than in their home, Teletubbyland.

In the PSA's reality, the tweet also said that "The 'Teletubbies' are susceptible to disease.

"Teletubbies" was original released on BBC in 1997 but was relaunched in 2015 for a more modern audience.

