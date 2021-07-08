Britney Spears Trapped: Is Lawyer Resigning A Shady Scheme To Keep Her Under Conservatorship?

Britney Spears' conservatorship is under attack not only from the outside but also from the inside.

Recently, her longtime lawyer Sam Ingham III wants to resign from his position.

The court-appointed lawyer who has represented the pop star for years has filed the official paperwork to quit the ongoing case after 13 years.

In 2008, the court put the arrangement in place, with Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, as her sole conservator.

But last month, Sam and Jamie's working relationship came into question when the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker gave an explosive testimony, calling her conservatorship "abusive" as she addressed the court for the first time in 13 years since the conservatorship took place.

Britney Spears Wants To Choose Own Lawyer

In her testimony, Britney Spears asked the judge for a chance to choose her lawyer instead of being appointed a legal representative by the court.

The Grammy-winning singer also told the judge that she build a relationship with Sam Ingham III and stated that they talk three times a week.

However, she seemingly went rogue during her statement, making it clear that she didn't consult her lawyer before stating her testimony.

Sam told the judge that he was not aware of what the singer was going to say, saying, "These are entirely her words."

And at the end of her testimony, Sam said he would resign if that were his client's wish."

Britney Spears' Lawyer Blamed By #FreeBritney Movement Fans

Although Sam wasn't the first to resign, he did fail to file her petition to end the conservatorship. The lack of movement doesn't look suitable for the #FreeBritney movement fans.

One fan wrote on Reddit, "He can't even bother to file a petition for her conservatorship [to end] after having taken her money for 13 years."

"Britney herself says she was never informed she could petition. And her ex-boyfriend says she called Ingham six days a week for years, asking him constantly to petition to end it."

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Britney Spears calls Sam four or five times weekly asking him to end the conservatorship.

However, fans believe that Sam's resignation is a "delaying tactic" by the conservatorship, so she would still be under it.

One Redditor added, "They are gonna drag this out as long as they can and drain her, I'm afraid."

READ ALSO: Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus' Relationship Confirmed But There's One Catch

What's Next For Britney Spears?

Early this week, Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned after 25 years working with her.

Last week, the company poised to take over as co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust, also pulled out of the conservatorship due to "changed circumstances."

Now, Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, has asked the judgeto allow her daughter to choose her private attorney.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Having Second 'Lavish' Wedding Ceremony in Los Angeles? [Details]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles