Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus' Relationship Confirmed But There's One Catch

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus' friendship have finally bloomed into something more.

The pair have been reportedly spending more time together since their outing last Jun. 29 for the premiere party of "Space Jam 2."

They were also spotted holding hands at Six Flags a few days ago.

While their relationship is confirmed, fans shouldn't celebrate just yet as their relationship comes with a catch.

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus' Relationship

The pop stars are said to be hanging out and enjoying each other's company, according to a source who spoke to E! News.

But the source said that they are not exclusively dating.

"They have been friends for a while but there is definitely a connection there."

What brought Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus together? The source revealed it's their "creative and spiritual bond."

Since they both are very creative people, the source explained that they love sharing their love for music.

Apart from that, their passion for music has also helped the couple's bond become stronger.

The source also said they have been "leaning on each other for ideas and creativities."

So the next time they release more songs together, it shouldn't be surprising for the fans anymore.

And as for whether or not Demi and Noah would explore their feelings for each other, the source said that it remains to be seen.

"Demi has expressed they want to remain single but is a very open person about seeing where life takes them."

demi and noah sitting in the tree

Demi Lovato Sexuality

News of their rumored romance comes after Demi Lovato announces she is non-binary back in May.

She wrote on Twitter, "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

However, that announcement sparked many backlashes because it was during the time the "Don't Forget" singer was embroiled in a drama with a frozen yogurt shop.

Demi Lovato Dating History

Demi Lovato has a complicated dating history.

She dated Wilmer Valderama, Joe Jonas, Alex DeLeon, Cody Linley, Luke Rockhold Guilherme Vasconcelos, and even Noah Cyrus' brother, Trace.

However, Demi was also engaged to Max Ehrich, but it didn't last long.

Just after a few months of dating, Max proposed to Demi, and she accepted. By September, on what would've been their seventh month anniversary, Demi reportedly called off their relationship and their engagement.

A lot of drama ensued after that.

