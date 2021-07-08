Fans Call Out ‘Pride And Prejudice' Themed Dating Show For Major Mistakes: 'Everything Looks Wrong'

Peacock has just announced their new reality dating series "Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance," inspired by Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice." Not all fans, however, are happy with the upcoming series which took to Twitter their disappointments.

The series, explained by Variety, is said to be an "original format" where a "heroine" looks for her "duke."

Set in a Regency-style England, just like "Bridgerton," the show will be filmed at a countryside castle so that you can expect lots of gorgeous scenery, as per Today.

What Does 'Pride and Prejudice' Themed Show Have In Store?

As the novel inspired the show with the same name, the press confirmed that it will express the dating show as a classic love story between the heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, and her love interest, Mr. Darcy.

The leading lady and her eligible hopeful suitors will get to know each other on a series of fun dates, possibly with everything from the carriage, boat rides, handwritten letters, and archery lessons.

The casts will be immersed in a time-traveling quest and romantic journey in their stay.

As for the happily-ever-after, the heroine and her suitors will discover in the show if their ultimate romantic experience will end on a good note or not.

The series was developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV.

Anthony Dominici will also be the executive producer with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America, and Susy Price for Shine TV.

"Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance" show was also listed as one of few unscripted reality shows on Peacock at present.

Fans React On New Peacock Dating Show

As the Twitter Community found out about the show, numerous have already stated their concerns and disappointment aside from being interested in the show as so much misinformation were shared in most of news outlets.

I have two responses to this and they are 1: WHY IS EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS WRONG AND STUPID?!? 2: SIGN ME UP BECAUSE I WILL 100% DO THIS!!! — Tsipa Swan (@TsipaSwan) July 7, 2021

You know that Pride and Prejudice-style show on Peacock? Here’s the application form. No mention of Jane Austen/Regency knowledge at all. So full reality dating show in a castle and pretty dresses. https://t.co/ky5TWJi5Vj — Latisha Jones (@leticia_creates) July 8, 2021

Many users have also expressed their thoughts about the show, saying that while it was an "original format," there was an existing dating show with the same theme back in 2004, the "Regency House Party."

The BBC already did this with Regency House Party https://t.co/KP5UIySjde — Loretta Castorini (@Sheesh_Grace) July 7, 2021

Other than that, fans who are genuinely familiar with the book shared their defense on how different the show will be from explaining various sites that have details about the show.

This is not what Pride and Prejudice is about!!! pic.twitter.com/LSCwVpvnMw — Brandon (@blgtylr) July 7, 2021

One point added, a user also clarified that the dating show described "Pride and Prejudice" is no way near the original novel itself.

DARCY WASN’T A DUKE. LIZZIE WASN’T WEALTHY. <beats head on desk> — Eleanor (@edabny62) July 7, 2021

But, more people claimed the show was more of a "Bridgerton" inspired theme than the later.

They had to say pride and prejudice instpired because they couldn't say Bridgerton inspired, I bet https://t.co/NPIKwHiycL — Bee (@bitsybee17) July 7, 2021

"Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance" is looking for its leading lady. The show is currently looking for single and at least 21 years old and need to answer a series of questions about their relationship deal breakers, their best traits, and more.

