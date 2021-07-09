KimYe 2.0? Kanye West Makes BIG MOVE In Helping Kim Kardashian's Business

Despite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, the pair still have a love for each other as the rapper reportedly helped the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star with her business revamp.

According to E! News, the "American Girl" hitmaker is helping Kardashian with "KKW Beauty" as the cosmetics brand announced its rebranding process.

The reality TV star reportedly asked for advice from her ex even though they're living apart- West is currently living in Wyoming, while Kardashian is in Calabasas with their children.

A source revealed that the rapper "helped her and gave feedback with the design."

They added that the "SKIMS" CEO is excited to launch the brand worldwide, "She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it." the insider added. (via the outlet mentioned above)

"KKW Beauty" is undergoing a major revamp

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian revealed that her business would undergo a significant change.

The beauty mogul is expected to shut down their website and operations in August as they work on the changes of the brand.

Kardashian did not confirm whether they would change the name "KKW" as its initial contains the rapper's last name, but she revealed that they're working on their products' formula and packaging.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look." she announced in a tweet.

Besides the changes on her products, her company will also improve their customer service as they plan to have all beauty categories on one website.

She later assured her consumers that their operations would go back as soon as they're done with the rebrand.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

In early reports, Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year, citing the reason behind the separation as "irreconcilable differences."

According to sources, the eldest Kardashian filed for divorce because she "has grown up a lot," and she's busy studying to become a lawyer.

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2012; they later married in 2014 after having one child together.

The pair had four children named North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. The judge handling the divorce later ruled joint custody for the ex-couple.

