Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, where he built a chapel for their special day.

Over 40 people attended the occasion, and only a few celebrities were on their guest list as they want it to be as private as possible.

After meeting on "The Voice" as coaches a few years back, it instantly sparked dating rumors. The pair immediately confirmed their love and got engaged later on.

Now that the two are official, the big question remains, who's richer between them?

Blake Shelton Net Worth 2021

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Blake Shelton has an estimated net worth of $100 million this year.

The singer is one of the wealthiest country singers worldwide. He was reportedly earning a lot of money as a coach on the NBC reality competition show, $13 million annually, to be exact.

Shelton had already appeared on the show for ten seasons, making him earn a total of $130 million throughout his appearance.

Most of his earnings come from his music career, where he already sold roughly 10 million albums and counting.

Besides making music, he's also a successful restauranteur as he owns a franchise of "Ole Red," a southern barbecue cuisine restaurant.

It was reported that the singer owns at least four locations of the restaurant throughout the United States- one in Oklahoma, two in Tennessee, and another one in Florida.

More recently, Ariana Grande is expected to receive $20 million a year as a coach on "The Voice," making her the highest-paid coach on the show ever. Shelton is earning $7 million shorter than Grande.

Gwen Stefani Net Worth 2021

Gwen Stefani has proved to the world that she's one of the 90s and 2000s music scene queens. The "Bubble Pop Electric" singer is more prosperous than her new husband as she has an estimated net worth of $170 million.

The popstar was also a coach for several years of the talent show. She was reportedly paid $10 million initially for seasons 1 and 2.

She later came back on seasons 7 and 9, where her salary increased, NBC paid her $13 million. In total, Stefani earned $59 million.

The singer is a vocalist of the American rock band "No Doubt." During her early days, she often makes her clothes for their performances. She eventually started a fashion venture called "L.A.M.B." in 2004.

Besides fashionable clothing, the brand also sells perfume, cosmetics, and dolls.

Stefani mainly gets her income from her music career as she already sold millions of copies of albums as a solo artist.

The singer also earns money as an actress for film and TV. She first appeared in the 2004 film "The Aviator," directed by the iconic Martin Scorsese.

Her other movie and television credits include "Trolls," "King of the Hill," and "Gossip Girl."

