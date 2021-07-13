Scooter Braun has reportedly checked into a "psycho-spiritual retreat" before his separation with his wife, Yael, and the reason behind it will shock many.

According to Page Six, the celebrity manager allegedly entered a retreat in Los Angeles called the "Hoffman Process program" last fall.

Braun previously denied the rumors, but months later, before separating from his wife, he admitted it himself when he appeared on the "On Purpose" podcast with Jay Shetty.

He mentioned that he's having the "darkest thoughts" of his life, making him enter the said program. It all started when he and his wife started to see rumors circulating online about being "crazy."

The celebrity manager felt that he was hurting the people close to him and realized that he couldn't fix his traumas even though he considered himself a "fixer" ever since he was a kid.

Braun then mentioned that he "started to spiral," and dark thoughts began taking over his mind.

"a very dark thought came into my head, the ultimate 'I'm not enough;' the ultimate 'I shouldn't be here.' I immediately thought, what are you doing here? And I've never gone that dark." he mentioned in an episode of the show. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

Following his mental breakdown, he revealed that he signed up for the psycho-spiritual retreat the next day.

It took him four times before finally checking in as he decided to decline each time he got a schedule.

Braun later realized that his wife and his children love him more than he does, "loving them made me go do the work," he said.

READ NOW: Royals Hell-Bent on Preventing 'Mischievous' Prince George From Becoming a 'Complete Lunatic' [REPORT]

What Is The Hoffman Process?

According to Hoffman Institute, the facility Braun has entered is a week-long residential and personal growth retreat that aims to navigate a person's negativity, including their moods, behaviors, and the way they think.

Originally named "The Hoffman Quardrinity Process," the retreat seeks to help an individual become conscious of their surroundings and remove any negative patterns in life.

"You will learn to remove habitual ways of thinking and behaving, align with your authentic self, and respond to situations in your life from a place of conscious choice." they wrote on the website.

Scooter Braun, Yael Separation

In early reports, Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, are separating days after they celebrated their 7th anniversary.

According to People, the former couple will not file for divorce as they are still hoping to figure things out.

A source revealed that the pair still love each other; they're just taking time off.

The ex-couple had three children together named Jagger, Levi, and Hart.

READ ALSO: Jamie Lynn Supporting Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle - No Matter the 'Bad Rap' She's Getting