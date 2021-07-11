Is Taylor Swift The Cause of Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Divorce?

Is Taylor Swift the cause of Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen's failing marriage?

According to Radar Online, Yael is reportedly tired of her husband's treatment of Taylor.

In 2019, she was one of the most vocal supporters of Scooter after getting into a public feud with the "Folklore" hitmaker.

It is well-known that the Grammy award-winning singer was angry and upset with Scooter for purchasing her music catalog and later feeling like she had been screwed over the whole deal.

Yael even posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram directly addressing Taylor, saying, "You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you're so "grossed out" by believed in you more than you believe in yourself."

She then defended her husband after the 31-year-old blonde bombshell called him a bully, writing, "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in."

However, despite her public display of support for Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen was reportedly not happy with how the entire Taylor Swift situation went down.

Scooter Braun Cheated on Yael?

While Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen's separation was shocking to the world, it reportedly wasn't surprising to those inside their inner circle.

According to the outlet's sources, the pair have already broken up for several months, and it already was common knowledge in the music industry.

The outlet further revealed that Scooter, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and many more, may have had a third party involved.

Scooter, despite being married, was linked to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reality star Erika Jayne. However, she also denied the rumors.

Are Scooter and Yael Going To Get Back Together?

Radar said that things aren't looking good for Scooter and Yael. An insider close to the couple is trying to shut down divorce speculation, but the outlet was told otherwise.

During their 7th anniversary last week, Scooter Braun even tried to keep a front on his Instagram as if they were still together.

Who Is Scooter Braun's wife, Yael Cohen?

Yael Cohen is the daughter of a South African oil and mining businessman David Cohen.

She is also a successful businesswoman, an heiress, a philanthropist, and a co-founder of a health organization called F-k Cancer.

