Pro-wrestler Candy Catwright has dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against WWE star Matt Riddle after she accused him of choking and forcing her to do sexual things.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Catwright filed the dismissal of the case on Monday.

The accuser's legal counsel, attorney John Chwarzynski, revealed that the two wrestlers have talked about the situation and "puts this in their past" as they are ready to move forward and focus on the future.

There were no further information why exactly Catwright has dropped the charges, it's also not mentioned whether the two parties agreed in a monetary settlement.

Matt Riddle's Sexual Assault Allegations Explored

Last year, Catwright took to Twitter to expose Riddle. She initially claimed that in 2018, the pro-wrestler allegedly sexually assaulted her in a vehicle while three of their co-wrestlers are sleeping.

The female wrestler stated that Riddle asked her to "hop on his d**k," but she refused even though they had a thing in the past because it makes her uncomfortable.

Following this, Riddle allegedly grabbed her throat and started choking her, telling her "what if I just made you?"

Catwright was allegedly forced to perform oral sex on the WWE star for her to prevent her from having intercourse with him. She described the situation as "humiliating."

"It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it's also not ok to not listen when she says no." she concluded her Twitter thread.

Matt Riddle Denies Allegations

In early reports, the WWE star denied all the accusations against him. According to his lawyer, the allegations are an attempt to "harass and humiliate" him as Catwright is allegedly trying to tarnish his reputation.

Riddle also believe that Catwright had an "unhealthy obsession" with him over the years.

The pro-wrestler claims that he had an affair with Catwright in the past but he firmly stands with his statement that he never sexually assaulted her or anybody.

"I did have an affair, and I'm not happy about it. But, I never sexually abused anybody, I never sexually assaulted anybody." he said in an interview (via the outlet mentioned above.)

Amid the sexual assault allegations Matt Riddle faced, he's married to gymnast and wrestler Lisa Riddle.

