Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly already married. After shocking some fans with their very blatant PDA during the the Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight, some insiders said they may have tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In particular, Kourtney's own hairstylist suggested this massive development in their relationship in a cryptic Instagram comment.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, packed on a lot of PDA in Las Vegas over the weekend and while that is shocking to see for some, nothing is much more surprising by the idea that they have already gotten hitched.

The rumor started with a cryptic comment by the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's hairstylist. After Kourtney shared a series of sweet PDA photos from her sexy weekend with Travis, her stylist chose some particularly cute ones and posted them with a very "telling" caption.

One photo in particular showed Kourtney and Travis walking down the hallway of a hotel, smiling and holding hands. Glen Coco, shared it and other images and captioned them with, "...NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There's nothing like love AND a good time."

Naturally, this sent some tongues wagging and minds whirring.

But this is not all.

Glen also added a chapel, crying and black heart emojis to her post, which could only lead to one conclusion for some fans - that the two truly have gotten married.

And then, Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, went and shared the same hand-holding photo in her Instagram Story and wrote "So happy for you guys" with heart and cute face emojis. She could of course just meant she's happy the two are in a good relationship, but the timing is suspect given the stylist's post.

Kourtney's initial caption for the photo also reads, "What happens in Vegas." So now there's a total of three "evidence" that this marriage happened. If fans were to add two to two together, then can only assume that the two have secretly married.

