Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom Fighting Over Khloe Kardashian Staged For KUTWK 2.0?

People can't get over Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's interaction on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram.

On Friday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a sizzling pic of her rocking a very tiny bikini on her page.

The mom of True Thompson can be seen standing in front of a beach shower, posing seductively as the water rains on her.

Khloe Kardashian's steamy picture immediately caught everybody in a frenzy, including her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The former LA Lakers basketball star likes the photo more than anybody else that he decided to shoot his shot at his former missus, whom he was married to from 2009 until 2013. They got married after dating for just one month.

Lamar commented "hottie" and heart-eye emojis and fire emojis on the picture's comment section. However, Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson wasn't here for Lamar trying to hit his now ex-girlfriend after officially hitting the market.

He responded to Lamar's comment, saying, "God brought you back the first time. play if you want, different results." The line where Tristan said, "being brought back," is about the time Lamar Odom overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel.

The Good American creator was beside her husband at the time, even throughout the entire recovery. However, they later finalized their divorce after the overdose incident.

As of writing, Lamar still hasn't responded to the threat True's dad wrote.

Tristan Thompson saw that comment Lamar Odom left

Is This Khloe Drama A Storyline for The New Kardashian Show?

According to a Reddit post on the KUWTK page, the entire drama between Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom could be staged, so it would become content for a storyline on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians 2.0."

The original show, which aired 20 seasons, ended last month officially, as the entire Kar-Jenner clan moves to streaming giant Hulu.

Now that there's this drama involving Khloe Kardashian, the Redditor believes Kris Jenner may have something to do with this.

The post explained how Lamar has never commented on any of Khloe's posts until now, that he doesn't even talk about his ex-wife in interviews.

The OP also noticed how Tristan only comments on thirst pictures posted, not even on the ones his daughter is in.

With Khloe Kardashian staying radio silent about the status of her relationship with Tristan, fans are now advocating for her and Lamar to "get back together," then suddenly, Lamar has "risen.

Lamar is suddenly pining for Khloe publicly?

"I'm calling bull on this latest sip of 'tea!' Kris [Jenner], do you EVER sleep???"

One commenter then agreed that the entire thing is pretty suspicious but believes this is Khloe's way of rehabbing her esteem and self-image after the photoshop drama.

