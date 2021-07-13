Days after Lamar Odom set Khloe Kardashian's comment section on fire; sources revealed why he left a cryptic comment on the reality TV star's photo.

According to an insider who told TMZ, the athlete wants to "rekindle" the romance they once had.

After reports of Tristan Thompson's cheating allegations circulated, Odom thinks it was the right time to leave a comment for him to be noticed by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

However, Odom still respects Thompson, and he doesn't want to sound off; he just genuinely wants to try his luck for another chance.

As we previously reported, the NBA All-Star commented on Kardashian's outdoor bikini photo, Odom wrote "Hottie" along with a fire and heart-eyed emoji.

Kardashian's baby daddy quickly noticed the remark as he responded with, "@lamarodom, God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

At the time of this writing, Odom has not publicly responded to his NBA co-star's comment.

Lamar Odom Misses The Kardashian Family?

As we all know, the ex-couple tied the knot within three weeks of dating; the relationship lasted for four years.

In early reports, the baller revealed that he misses the Kardashians "tremendously." He appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and detailed that he's seeking forgiveness from the multi-million family.

"We have to live with the decisions that we make, and then, hopefully, in time, people heal and will be able to forgive me," he said in an interview.

READ NOW: Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Bald, Reveals Shocking Reason Why She Shaved Her Hair Off

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's History

The former lovers have a fair share of controversy while they're married. Odom previously confessed that he's been having multiple affairs despite being married to the "Good American" CEO.

The NBA champ also had a problem with drugs at the time, making Kardashian file for divorce. In 2016, the legal separation process was paused after Odom was found overdosed in a Nevada brothel; the incident left him brain-dead for a few months.

Kardashian finalized her divorce later that year after seeing the basketball star relapse following its release from the hospital.

Today, Kardashian is in an on-and-off relationship with another basketball player, Tristan Thompson. The pair shares a daughter named True.

Khloe Kardashian has not publicly responded to both Odom and Thompson's comments on her recent Instagram post.

READ ALSO: Khloe Kardashian Threatened to 'Quit KUWTK' So Another E! Show Can Be Cancelled?