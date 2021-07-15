Khloe Kardashian is a victim of hilarious jokes once again after posting a photo that appears to be odd to some of her followers.

As the reality TV star celebrates the release of her new swimwear line for her business venture, "Good American," many fans wondered why a particular teaser snap looks a little different.

Kardashian can be seen wearing a neon pink bikini heavily accessorized with bracelets as she posed in nude sunset background.

Fans quickly noticed that True Thompson's mom has "six toes." Is this another photoshop fail? The internet thinks so! (check out the photo below)

"Nobody gonna talk about the extra toe oooor," one user commented.

"KHLOE BABE DO YOU HAVE 6 TOES?" another one wrote. "dude, the distortion on the feet shows you edit your pics," a user added.

Although most people poked fun at the alleged photoshop fail, many fans commented on a serious note accusing the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star of blackfishing as her skin appeared to be darker than usual.

"But what's your real skin color tho... cuz all y'all lookin a Lil too brown for comfort," one echoed out.

READ NOW: Person Who Paid $28M to Fly to Space with Jeff Bezos Backs Out For a Shocking Reason: Meet the Very Young Substitute

Not The First Time Khloe Kardashian Was Accused Of Photoshop, Blackfishing

Aside from plastic surgery speculations, Khloe Kardashian also received a ton of backlash as fans claim she heavily edits her photos to the point that she "looks like a CGI."

Khloe Kardashian literally looks CGI in this pic.twitter.com/90s6lvpzdX — Hann🌸 (@hannahbechill) September 30, 2019

Kardashian immediately turned her comment section off after receiving negative comments.

Before her latest post, Kardashian was also labeled as "unrecognizable" after posting a photo of her wearing a nude crop top, leggings, and a pair of transparent stilettos.

Fans pointed out that the snap looks heavily altered.

In early reports, the reality TV star was accused of blackfishing for allegedly making her skin look darker and wears hairstyles from the Black community like cornrows and braids.

At the time of this writing, Khloe Kardashian has not addressed the recent photoshop accusations against her.

Kim Kardashian Also a Victim Of 'Six Toes' Joke

Last year, a hilarious conspiracy theory made waves online saying that the "KKW Cosmetics" CEO has six toes.

Kardashian just laughed it off and addressed it on her Instagram stories.

"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild, but it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here," she stated. (via Marie Claire)

"And in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe, I only have five toes on each foot." she went on.

READ ALSO: Was Dahlia Sky Murdered? Adult Star's Cause of Death Tragic and Heartbreaking