The "Just A Friend" rapper, Biz Markie, passed away at 57, Friday evening, July 16, with his wife by his side.

Producer and beatboxer Biz Markie's jovial goofiness and innovative samples made him a singular presence in hip-hop.

According to this article, the rapper had struggled with health issues related to his decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes. The news reported back in April 2020 that he was hospitalized due to complications related to the disease and later suffered a stroke after going into a diabetic coma.

Even though the rapper was rehabilitating, his condition continued to decline, leading to premature reports and fact-checks of Markie's death in late June.

Biz Markie's Manager Announces Rapper's Death

His manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed Markie's death in a statement saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away."

The rep continued that they were grateful for the prayers and support during this difficult time while in a pandemic.

Izumi added, "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years."

As she concluded the statement, she said, "We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one."

Biz Markie's Chart Success And Legacy

After releasing five iconic albums, most notably "Goin' Off" from 1988's and "The Biz Never Sleeps" from 1989's, the producer-MC, with a real name Marcel Hall, developed his style, unlike any other rappers at the time.

The style of a mix of half-sung choruses, riveting beatboxing, and humor that would earn him the nickname the "Clown Prince of Hip-Hop" made him pave the way for off-kilter rappers like Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Although deemed one of hip-hop's biggest one-hit wonders, which made VH1 placed his 1989 classic "Just a Friend" at Number 81 on its 2000 list of the greatest one-hit wonders of all time, the rapper's impact extended far beyond hip-hop's greatest friend-zone lament, per Rolling Stone.

The Harlem-born, Long Island-raised MC was a part of the "Juice Crew," which was a Queensbridge collective assembled by DJ Magic Mike and Marley Marl, featuring fellow rappers like Big Daddy Kane, Masta Ace, Roxanne Shante, and Kool G Rap.

In 1986, Markie released his debut single, the Marl-produced "Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz," where he showcased the "human beatbox" skills that would become his trademark throughout his career.

His beatboxing skills were so otherworldly that he was cast in a cameo role as a beatboxing, mail-sorting alien in 2002's "Men in Black II."



