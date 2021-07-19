Willow Smith did the unthinkable while singing on stage, and this situation left her fans gasping for air.

The 20-year-old singer recently performed a rock rendition of her hit 2010 song "Whip My Hair" at the special gig for her latest album release titled "Lately I Feel Everything."

A person can be seen walking on stage with a pillow and clippers in the middle of her performance. Smith later sat down while playing the guitar and the woman started shaving her afro locks off.

Towards the end of the song, the "Fire Ball" hitmaker is entirely bald.

Fans Went Crazy Online!

Following her performance, many fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for her bold action.

"Willow smith shaving her head to "whip my hair" just makes me wanna shave my hair off again! ABSOLUTE QUEEN.," one fan wrote.

"I have done the same thing for years. I am sorting a number 6 all over! Be yourself! You're tired self." another fan wrote, saying she also shaved her head.

"Just so everyone here knows, it's epic when Willow Smith cuts her hair." one tweeted.

Willow Smith On Why She Shaves Her Hair

Critics thought the singer shaved her head because of a random reason, but she explained that there's a deeper meaning behind it.

"This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments." the "Transparent Soul" hitmaker stated. (via Glamour)

This is not the first time Smith shaved all her hair off. In 2012, when she was just 11 years old, she decided to cut her hair in the middle of her music tour.

Her father, Will Smith, explained the shocking reason behind it.

"Oh, sh**!" he detailed his reaction, "You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let's go, baby. We can go.'" he added.

He mentioned that his daughter was upset and wanted to go home, but he kept pushing her to perform. Smith later realized that the incident taught him a big lesson when it comes to parenting.

The Smith Family Joins The Bald Head Trend

In early reports, her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, also debuted her new hairstyle last week.

She took to Instagram to share a picture and video of her newly-shaved hair with the caption, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go."

Jada decided to get rid of her crowning glory because she's struggling with hair loss for years; she's trying to hide it by wearing turbans whenever she goes out in public.

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands," she said in an episode of "Red Table Talk," which she co-hosts with her daughter and Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

