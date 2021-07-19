Former "American Idol" season 16 contestant Ron Bultongez has been arrested in Grapevine, Texas, for allegedly having sex with a minor.

According to TMZ, the singer is currently facing "multiple counts of sex with a minor."

Per authorities, Bultongez turned himself in on July 15. He's now charged with four counts of sexual penetration of a minor on several occasions.

The prosecutors handling the case alleged that the sexual encounters happened between late 2020 to February this year.

Bultongez did not stay behind bars as he was already released a few days following his arrest after posting a $50,000 bond.

The semi-finalist has not appeared in court yet. There is still no information regarding his accuser and the investigation.

Who Is Ron Bultongez?

Per American Idol Fandom, Bultongez is a contestant from season 16. He auditioned in New York, where he sang the James Bay chart-topping song "Let It Go."

His audition was emotional as two of the judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, initially voted for no, leaving him devastated for a few minutes.

"I know about your story, and I respect your story, and I think it's beautiful and inspiring, but sometimes you have to separate the story from what we're really looking for. I think you were really good at doing that imitation, but I don't know who you are at all." Perry explained why she said no.

Moments later, he was called back, and Richie had changed his vote to yes, making him fly to Hollywood for the next round, where he sang "Home" by Phillip Phillipps.

Bultongez made it to the top 24 semi-finals, but he was later eliminated from the competition.

According to People, the singer is a refugee from Congo who traveled from his own country to America. He's also a father of one child.

Before entering the competition in 2018, he made a grand gesture for his home state after Hurricane Harvey, leaving thousands of families devastated.

He spent his days playing music in a convention center in Dallas, Texas, comforting the evacuees.

Bultongez also planned a benefit concert to help the victims.

Not The Only 'Idol' Contestant To Face Such Controversy

In early reports, season 18 contestant Doug Kiker, popularly known as the singing garbageman, was arrested in May over domestic violence charges.

A woman whose relationship with Kiker is unclear called 911, which authorities responded.

His bond was set on $1,000 at the time. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence (harassment).

