Keyshia Cole's mother, Frankie Lons (in some outlets, Lyons), ended her own life during her 61st birthday. She was 61.

News about Lon's shocking and untimely passing first emerged on Monday after Cole's younger sister, Elite, shared the news online.

On her Instagram Stories (via Essence), Elite shared an update regarding their mother's death.

"Worse pain ever....to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f-kin broke," she wrote.

Meanwhile, another news outlet confirmed that the matriarch was partying at her home in Oakland to probably mark her birthday. However, she apparently relapsed and overdosed herself during the aforesaid celebration.

Cole, for her part, has not spoken up about the tragic news yet.

Her brother, Sam, revealed that their mother had a difficult journey toward sobriety in the past years. In fact, he reportedly needed to check in with her daily to make sure she stayed clean.

Instead of being remembered as someone who underwent an ugly addiction battle, Sam wanted people to see their mother as someone who loved her family.

Keyshia Cole's Mother Dead: Frankie Lons' Addiction History

In the past years, Keyshia herself publicized her mother's drug addiction and the pain she endured as she watched her like that.

In 2018, she dedicated a post for Lons, expressing her heartbreak every time she relapsed.

"I'm hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who's battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all," she wrote, as quoted by Daily Mail. "And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing."

READ ALSO: LeBron James Has One-Shot Message to Haters Following 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Release

The singer also often told her family issues throughout her reality show "Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is" in 2006 and "Keyshia Cole My New Life" in 2019.

Lons appeared multiple times in both shows, during which they talked about the possibility of her death one day.

According to the late matriarch, she always reminded herself to live for her daughter and her family. Still, she told Keyshia to continue living if anything happens to her. Lons also told them they can mourn, but they would need to move forward after that tragic event happens.

Unfortunately, Keyshia and the whole family needed to face that heartbreaking reality on their mother's 61st birthday. This caused their hearts to break twice, but Lons wants them to continuously move on - without her.

READ MORE: Mat George Dead On The Spot: Podcast Co-Host Cause of Death Devastating