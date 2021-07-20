NBC's canceled series "Manifest" may be revived again by the broadcasting and Netflix, but there's a big problem along their way.

According to Deadline, sources revealed that NBC and Netflix are reportedly talking with Warner Brothers TV about a possible revival of the show due to public demand.

The said conversations between the media giants come after two seasons of Manifest continue to dominate Netflix US.

Although the streaming platform has not confirmed the news yet, they are reportedly facing a few problems with the show's resurrection.

Both distributors are having a hard time with the cast as their contracts with WB TV already expired. If Netflix and NBC wanted to bring back the show, their productions must negotiate with everyone involved, especially the actors.

International rights are also a problem as the media giant started dishing it out. Per Comicbook, this could be a significant hindrance for Netflix with their decision.

Netflix Initially Turned Down 'Manifest'

In early reports, the streaming platform turned down the NBC series as they don't want to renew it for a fourth season.

Fans were disappointed as they thought Netflix would pick up the show because they believe it is the "best option."

The show's creator is still hopeful for "Manifest's" future.

"No news is good news as far as I'm concerned. Keep watching. Keep pushing. Keep the faith. Endless gratitude. #SaveManifest." Jeff Rake tweeted at the time.

#SaveManifest Became A Twitter Phenomenon

Following the supernatural drama series' cancellation last month, the hashtag #SaveManifest trended on Twitter as many fans are calling out NBC not to cancel the show.

Rake voiced out his disappointment via a tweet. "I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us. That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story." he wrote.

Cast members also chimed in with the trend and expressed their dismay on all social media platforms.

The show is intended to run for six years, but it was canceled after three seasons. Fans are still seeking answers as season three's ending was premature.

At the time of this writing, NBC, Netflix, and Warner Brothers TV have not confirmed whether they're in talks to revive the show.

