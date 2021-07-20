Mark Hoppus is not shy to talk about his cancer battle. He recently shocked fans by revealing that his 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cancer is already in stage 4.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Cancer Battle Update

This time, he has a much better news to share, as reported by Page Six. In fact, he described it as the "best possible news." According to him, his chemo results are quite positive, because the treatment is actually "working."

He's being realistic about his situation though, claiming that he still has months of treatment to deal with in the future, but he's happy with the present state of his treatment process.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" the Blink-182 frontman, 49, shared on Twitter Monday. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

Although he knew he was battling a deadly disease, Hoppus reportedly only learned last week he was already in Stage 4 of his cancer, which he quickly shared to his fans.

He said this means the disease has "entered four different parts" of his body.

While many would choose to be afraid and depressed about this kind of diagnosis, the singer takes a different route.

The musician shared on Monday he that he still feels "grateful," albeit being "confused" and "also sick" from the chemo. He said the people around him are keeping him strong.

"But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of the people around me are destroying this cancer," he added. "Just gonna keep fighting..."

Singer Reveals How He's Coping with Stage 4 Cancer

One fan is the perfect example of why Mark could be as strong as he is now. He commented, "Mark, you've pulled so many out of dark places through your incredible energy and music. Sending the same energy back to you and wish you a speedy recovery. All the love x."

Hoppus has remained positive throughout his diagnosis, previously telling fans during a livestream, "We're beating this cancer. It's just a matter of time."

The "All the Small Things" rocker first announced he was battling the deadly disease in June, revealing at the time that he had already went through chemo treatments for months.

He said it is no doubt a situation that sucks and it is scary. But he also knows that he's in capable hands of doctors and experts.

Hoppus' bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge both have shared publicly their support.

"Mark is my brother and I love and support him," Barker told E! News in a statement. "I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

DeLonge, who departed from the band in 2015, aired his thoughts on Twitter, sharing this is not the first time he heard of the cancer diagnosis.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus's cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

