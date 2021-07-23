Is Caitlyn Jenner the poorest Kardashian-Jenner member?

When it comes to Hollywood, one cannot list the richest people they know without mentioning and including the Kardashians and Jenners. In fact, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner lead the family in terms of financial capabilities.

While they enjoy their hard-earned money, one of the family members faced a massive decline in net worth.

Caitlyn Jenner's Net Worth: Why Is It Declining?

In the past years, Caitlyn - who's formerly known as Bruce Jenner - can follow her daughters' stardom while sitting inside their home.

In 2016, Caitlyn Jenner's net worth rose to $2.5 million. Her short-lived miniseries documentary "I Am Cait" and "The Secrets of My Life" memoir contributed a massive amount to her net worth, earning $1.9 million and $1.5 million respectively, per Bloomberg.

During that time, Kim and Kylie were yet to reach the billion mark. Thus, she could have earned more if she stayed under the spotlight.

The new report by KTLA explained how her income fell dramatically over the past years.

Per the news outlet, new tax filings showed that Caitlyn's earnings dropped from $2.5 million to $550,000 million.

However, her recent decision to run in the office affected her value.

As of the writing, the reality star decided to try a different path and become a California governor wannabe. This required her to show her tax returns in the past years. Since she has not filed her 2020 returns, the celebrity only managed to submit the data from 2016 to 2019.

In 2018 and 2019, Caitlyn only earned $550,000 - more than 70 percent lower than the highest salary she ever made. Meanwhile, she also had income and paid taxes in Australia, Indonesia, Ireland, and United Kingdom.

Following her participation in the British show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here" in 2019, she reportedly scored $320,000 in gross income.

Caitlyn's plans to have her net worth skyrocket again remain undetermined. However, she might move the numbers a little since she is scheduled to join the celebrity version of the reality series "Big Brother" in Australia.

Whether she is struggling financially or not, Caitlyn Jenner can surely call one of his kids if she needs assistance.

