"Kingdom: Ashin of the North" dropped on July 23, making fans giddy with happiness, since they have been waiting so patiently for something from the series after "Kingdom" Season 2 aired. While fans would have been happier if "Kingdom" Season 3 dropped, they still widely accepted this prequel film.

Fans would could not get enough of this zombie-themed show would certainly rejoice to know that there are rumors circulating about another spinoff, and it is now already in the works.

Allegedly, this spinoff will broadcast on Netflix with the title "Kingdom: The Crown Prince," or "Kingdom: Three Characters" when translated.

The sad bit is that these rumors are not yet confirmed.

They would just have to keep rewatching the first two seasons (they certainly do not get old even if repeated several times!), and try to understand further what "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" would mean for Season 3 of the well-loved Korean series.

Recently, the cast and crew of "Kingdom: Ashin of the North" sat down with Tatler to talk about the Netflix special episode. They shared their two cents about the main character Ashin, zombies and why they love the whole "Kingdom" world.

Director Kim Seong-Hoon and writer Kim Eun-Hee both answered how it felt to direct and write a film instead of a series this time. They both said it was different, tiring, but still rewarding.

"As a director, unlike the seasons which have longer runtime, this was a 92-minute episode, I wanted to direct it in a way that's more dense and concentrated," Director Kim said.

On the other hand, writer Kim claimed that "Unlike the previous seasons, a lot of the major characters are absent from the special episode and we have new characters, new backdrop and we go to the Northern region so I had to do a lot of studying and it was a little bit tiring. But after it was all finished, I was very happy that Kingdom could be expanded in such a way."

Earlier on, the director has revealed that this prequel is needed for Season 3.

Director Seong-hun claimed that if Season 1 could be described as the "cornerstone," then this side sequel could be aptly called the stepping stone to Season 3 in "Kingdom" universe.

"So through Kingdom Seasons 1 and 2, topics like thirst for power, hunger, bloodlines were covered. And in order to leap to Season 3, I thought something new was needed," he told the Star.

