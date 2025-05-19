The 3-year-old son of popular TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser has died nearly a week after he was pulled unresponsive from the family's backyard pool in Arizona.

Kiser, known for her family-focused content and parenting videos, has amassed over 3 million followers on TikTok. Her account has become a staple for many young parents, offering glimpses into her daily life as a mother.

On May 12, tragedy struck when her youngest child, Trigg, was found unresponsive in the family's pool, TMZ reported.

Emergency responders arrived at the Kiser residence on May 12 after reports of a toddler drowning, according to the Chandler Police Department. Trigg was found lifeless in the water and received immediate CPR before being transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital. He remained in critical condition for six days before succumbing to his injuries.

The news of Trigg's death has left Kiser's followers devastated. While she has yet to publicly comment, her social media pages have been flooded with messages of support and condolences.

Some online users have also criticized the circumstances surrounding the incident, prompting both sympathy and controversy.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation into the drowning is ongoing.