Soap star Steve Burton has tied the knot again, this time with chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom, after a difficult divorce from ex-wife Sheree Gustin.

The 54-year-old actor, known for his roles on "General Hospital" and "The Youngand the Restless," married Lundstrom on Saturday, May 17. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at an Orthodox church.

Only close family attended the wedding, which was followed by a romantic oceanfront reception at Montage Laguna Beach, according to People.

"This day isn't just about a ceremony. It's the beginning of forever with the love of my life," Burton told the outlet. The celebration included both of their children.

According to PageSix, Burton's children — Makena (21), Jack (19), and Brooklyn (10) — took part in the celebration alongside Lundstrom's daughters, Lilah (14) and Hannah (10), making it a special day for the whole blended family. It was a true family affair.

Lundstrom, known from "Barbecue Showdown" Season 2, wore a custom strapless gown designed by Lee Petra Grebenau. She said her daughters helped choose the dress and knew it was the one the moment she stepped out in it.

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Marries Michelle Lundstrom in 'Romantic' Laguna Beach Wedding: All the Details (Exclusive) https://t.co/M1lPGdYd3B — People (@people) May 18, 2025

Burton and Lundstrom's Love Story Begins Online

The couple met online and quickly bonded over their shared love of 1980s music and pop culture.

In June 2024, the couple made their relationship official with a red carpet debut at the Daytime Emmy Awards, SoapCentral said.

Just months later, in January 2025, Burton announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption, "Engaged 1/3/25," along with a Bible verse about hope and the future.

This marriage comes just over a year after Burton finalized his divorce from Gustin, with whom he shares his three children.

The split made headlines in May 2022 when Burton revealed publicly that Gustin was expecting a child with another man.

In an Instagram post, he addressed recent speculation, confirming that he and Sheree were no longer together.

He also clarified that while she had announced her pregnancy with her fourth child, he is not the father.

Despite the difficult breakup, Burton expressed his commitment to co-parenting, asking for privacy as the family adjusted.

Now, the actor is looking forward. "I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," he shared.