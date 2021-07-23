Lance Bass could not talk to Britney Spears for years even if he wanted to. He did want to interact with his fellow artist but he revealed that he was essentially banned from doing so, when asked if he and Britney had the chance to hang out in the past. It can be remembered that Spears was dating Bass' N'Sync bandmate Justin Timberlake for a while.

In a new interview on the "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast, Bass shared what he knows of Britney Spears.

People born in a particular era know that Britney Spears, N'Sync - the band which Bass belonged to, were particularly massive for a period. While both remain legendary to date, they were notoriously popular even back in the age when social media and the Internet virtually did not exist.

The fact that Bass was going to be asked a Britney question is therefore not that surprising. His answer however, is.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Scores, Brad Pitt Reacts: Judge Ouderkirk Who Granted Actor More Time with Children Disqualified

Bass however, shared that hasn't spoken to the "Toxic" singer, 39, "in years" already.

He then said, "We've been kept away from each other for quite a while." He did not elaborate on the why and the how. But he did give his two cents about what he thinks of Spears and her conservatorship battle.

"I don't know exactly what she needs, but I do know that she, to me - [from] what I see - is sane enough to pick her own people," he explained.

The former *NSYNC member has known Spears since the late '90s, when the abnd and the Grammy winner dominated both constantly topped the pop music charts with their hits.

In 2008, Spears was placed into a conservatorship. It has been in place now for 13 years and Spears has now spoken up: she wants it to stop, or at least change. Very definitely, she wants her father, Jamie Spears to be removed as conservator, if not have the guardianship terminated altogether. Fans and fellow artists agree, since Spears, for all intents and purposes, is a grown woman. It's time for her to take control of her own life, particularly her finances.

Bass is one of those who agree with this line of thought. He told Heather Dubrow that he believes Britney needs to be "away from the dad."

"She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer," the "Daily Popcast" host explained.

He even turned quite investigative and said ther's a need to look into the judge and system that would not budge for Britney even if there are so many who could see the conservatorship as troubled.

"To me, there's a bigger picture here. ... The main thing that I'm concerned about is the court systems and this judge," he said. "If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they're corrupt. I don't know. It's scary."

It can be remembered too that Britney was quite close to Lance Bass. Bass once shared that he came out to the pop star and the latter was cool with it.

ALSO READ: Halsey Declares War Against Press And Then Deletes Series of Tweets - What Happened?