Misa Hylton, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother of his son, Justin Combs, made a bold public statement after showing up in court amid Diddy's ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan.

Hylton, 52, attended to support her 31-year-old son, who has stood by his father during the high-profile case.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, May 18, Hylton addressed why she appeared at the courthouse, even while using a walker due to a recent leg injury, People said.

"When my son said, 'Mommy, I need you,' I was right there for him — walker and all," she wrote. "I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL, and I am my son's strength. That's just what it is. Plain and simple."

Diddy, 55, is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Brooklyn Detention Center as his trial proceeds.

Hylton, a well-known fashion stylist, did not hold back in her message to critics. "Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life. I'm cool with that," she posted.

"I have a purpose-filled life. I make impact. I'm not concerned with insecure people projecting their insecurities onto me. EVER."

Misa Hylton Speaks Out Amid Diddy Trial Trauma https://t.co/7BIplxhoxz — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) May 18, 2025

Hylton Stands by Son as Diddy Faces Witness Tampering Claims

Hylton also took a moment to speak out for people with disabilities or injuries, encouraging them not to feel ashamed.

"To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don't ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing."

Hylton's presence in court comes amid mounting pressure on Diddy, who has been accused of trying to influence witnesses in the case.

Prosecutors claim the rapper used other inmates' phone cards to contact people, including alleged victims.

This isn't the first time Hylton has publicly weighed in. After federal agents raided Combs' Los Angeles home in March 2024, she criticized the way her sons, Justin and Christian Combs, were handled during the operation.

She described the officers' behavior as "deplorable" and accused them of using unnecessary force against her sons.

Following the recent release of hotel footage showing Combs allegedly assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in 2016, Hylton also expressed heartbreak and support for Ventura. She shared that the situation had triggered her own past trauma.

According to TimesNow, Hylton ended her latest post with a dose of humor, saying it took everything in her to not "turn into Pac leaving the courtroom." Her message was clear: no matter what people say, her top priority is her family.