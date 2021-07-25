Who could forget Britney Spears' shotgun wedding to Jason Alexander?

Seventeen years ago, they married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony, but their marriage got annulled after 55 hours of officially being husband and wife.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were childhood sweethearts and have known each other since they were five years old.

The pair got married at a chapel called A Little White Wedding in Jan. 2004.

Their extremely short-lived marriage became just became part of the long list of disastrous celebrity marriages.

But now, Jason is speaking about his former in-laws and how he believes they tricked him into doing the entire thing.

The "Toxic" singer's ex explained, "We felt like this was a way we could be together. Britney was already feeling trapped, with everyone making money out of her."

Jason detailed the events that led to the whirlwind wedding; with Jason sharing, they thought the wedding was a way to let them see each other constantly.

However, it wasn't.

Per the former pop star's ex, what transpired was a calculated and manipulative plan devised by Britney's parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, for them to be apart and keep themselves in control of their daughter's money.

Referring to Britney Spears' future conservatorship, he said that what the parents did to them "should have rung warning bells."

"The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage."

Their marriage to be annulled was not decided by the couple but by Britney's parents.

"They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money."

Jason Alexander felt tricked by the singer's parents and legal team by manipulating them both into ending their marriage.

He claims that Jamie and Lynne and their lawyers told him that their marriage could hurt the "Baby One More Time" singer's career, which led to their reluctant agreement to get annulled.

"I loved her and was a naïve kid who had been raised to trust and respect my elders, just like she had."

However, Jason also claimed that Jamie and Lynne promised he and Britney could have an even bigger white wedding in six months if they still felt the same way about each other.

Jason revealed, "They strung me along for 30 days, which was how long it took to get the annulment finalized, so I couldn't contest it, and then they changed Britney's number so I couldn't talk to her."

Four years later, Britney Spears was put into conservatorship which is still ongoing up to this day.



