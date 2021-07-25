Amanda Kloots faces a lot of backlash after fans say she moved on too fast from deceased husband, Nick Cordero.

On Friday, the 39-year-old fitness instructor revealed on "The Talk" that she started dating again after Nick passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

That same day, Amanda shared an Instagram Story where she called out a negative response one fan sent her.

"Dating already wow that was fast."

Amanda, mom to 2-year-old Elvis, received the harsh comment in her most recent Instagram posts.

But it seems like the talk show host isn't just sitting down, as she tagged the user who left the disturbing remark and shared a screenshot of the comment in her Instagram Story, saying, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process."

"I will address this soon guys. I promise."

"There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it."

She concluded, "Until then, I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

In Friday's episode, Amanda Kloots didn't share any details about her new dating life, though she confessed that putting herself back out there was very challenging.

She told her co-hosts, "Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child."

Amanda further said, "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old."

"And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

Before marrying Nick Cordero in 2017, Amanda was married to David Larsen.

But talking about her latest experience meeting new people, the mom-of-one said, "It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."



Nick Cordero's First Death Anniversary

In early July, Amanda Kloots honored Nick Cordero on the first anniversary of his death by sharing a series of photos on her Instagram.

She expressed how "today hurts, there is no other way around it."

Amanda also confessed how there hadn't been a day that she hasn't thought or missed or talked about Nick.

"We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

