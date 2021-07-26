Kylie Jenner has a billion dollar cosmetics empire that she looks after but this does not mean she's in a direct competition with her sisters or no longer willing to support them because she's too busy. Quite the opposite, the young mogul and reality TV star made sure to help out Kim and Khloe with their respective businesses whenever called to do so.

On Sunday, Travis Scott['s GF posed in a black Jersey triangle top from Kim's SKIMS collection to help promote the line. Just a week ago, she sizzled in a gold bikini from her big sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American line. It appears that Stormi Webster's mom did not bother choosing who to support between the two.

Their successes appear quite very important to the youngest Kardashian.

The image of Kylie in Kim's collection appeared both in their accounts. Kim blatantly put out what Kylie was wearing - the cotton jersey triangle bra - while Kylie tried to mask she was promoting the brand by placing the focus on her lip color. If this was not meant to hide, it was certainly a great marketing ploy since she managed to hit two stones at once.

Last week Kylie slipped into a gold bikini tp help promote Khloe Kardashian's Good American bikini line. Her fit future was in full display while her hair just hangs loose. it did not look like she was in full makeup, so the focus truly went to her body and the bikini she was sporting/promoting.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe have lent Kylie their support in the past too, along with other sisters Kourtney and Kendall. This just shows that everyone in the family help each other, and that they all have models and influencers at their disposal among themselves.

Kim Kardashian however, was able to get Kate Moss to model her products, which reportedly overwhelms her.

The reality star, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday night and shared a snippet of the newest SKIMS ad. She promptly gushed about the new collaboration with Kate Moss by writing, "'What????? Is this real life! A @SKIMS commercial just came on TV that @KateMossAgency is in!!!!! [sic]."

It can be recalled that when she announced that Moss would model for her, she wrote simply the nicest words.

"She is the fashion icon. Defining a whole generation of style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMs this summer," Kim wrote at the time.

