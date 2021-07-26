Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did not bother to look that they were two friends when they took a stroll that landed them in an outdoor wedding ceremony. Instead of going away, they made sure eyewitnesses have something to talk about by making out in front of their stunned faces.

Naturally, this means that Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, have stolen the show at stranger's wedding ceremony in Montecito, California over the weekend. Poor wife.

According to E! News, once the guests have noticed Kourtney and Travis, the A-list couple transformed to be everyone's center of attention.

While this is not the first time for Kourtney and Travis Barker to engage in PDA, this is the first time that they could have stolen the show from people who should be the ones noticed by all. Their making up can be taken on the offensive.

"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," an eyewitness who was also the guest at the wedding told E! News. "They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach," another witness shared.

A different eyewitness also claimed that Kourtney and Travis spent some time at the resort earlier that day chatting with Tommy Lee by the pool and it was witnessed how in love they are with each other. "They were just talking with Tommy Lee and his wife. When they exited the pool, Travis held the door for Kourtney," said the eyewitness.

Kourtney and Travis have engaged in more PDA than anyone have seen the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" have done with anyone. The most recent PDA-filled weeks with Travis even had the Sun reporting they have already gotten engaged in Las Vegas.

According to the report, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged in Las Vegas but are planning to marry later in the year. "She doesn't want a 'show wedding' like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it's about making a new family," the report claimed. The engagement news is still not confirmed by either Kourtney or Travis.

Dating Barker has not that been easy for the oldest Kardashian. People continue to judge Barker and their relationship because of the former's appearance.

With his numerous tattoos, backwards hats, and punk-rock wardrobe, Travis Barker is almost always considered as tthe quintessential "bad boy."



Fans need not worry nor be that judgemental. It was already said by Men's Health once that the rock star as "soft-spoken and gentle."

He was also called by Vice as "a responsible father."

