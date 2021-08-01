Maybe Aaliyah was already having some bad feeling about riding her last plane ride ever. Maybe she was having some premonitions. Whatever her reason could be, a friend said she was not even supposed to be at the flight that killed her.

A new book claims the late singer Aaliyah hesitated to get on to the plane but she was forced to. Eventually and ultimately, it crashed and took her life in an untimely manner.

The bombshell revelations is set to be discussed by author Kathy Iandoli in her new book, "Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah."

IIandoli reportedly has worked with everyone from Billboard, Rolling Stone to Vice. She knows how to get a story down and to finish the upcoming book, she reportedly interacted with different close associates of the "Try Again" singer.

It can be recalled that the singer, who was already a sensational household name at the time of the crash, passed away from her injuries at the age of just 22.

The details of what exactly transpired before and during the crash were all spotty at best. Until now, it is unclear why the flight has crashed. They were only 8 in the flight.

Through the years, officials have presented varying accounts for the cause of the crash.

However, It is now asserted that had Aaliyah was given a choice, she would not ever, ever set foot on the plane. Allegedly, the singer's team got into an argument with the pilot over the plane being overweight. The singer's team reportedly refused to board until the heavy items were removed.

One of the reasons that officials has attributed the crash to was that the small plane had cargo that caused it to exceed its maximum weight limit. Further, the items were not evenly distributed so the plane could not fly correctly. This verdict could be aligned with what those who knew transpired before the flight are saying.

These sources also said that they found it hard to believe that the singer would board the flight given the situation. Moreover, a toxicology report revealed reportedly that the pilot has a mix of alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Aaliyah would have not taken the flight because of all these brouhaha about the cargo. This is mainly because she's a nervous flyer in general, and would not like any percentage of risk that the flight won't go well.

She even reportedly already had a scheduled flight the next day. Iandoli spoke to a man named Kingsley Russell from the Abaco Islands, who talked about Aaliyah when Kobe Bryant died on a plane crash too, alongside his daughter, Gianna.

Russell deleted the post but Iandoli has tracked him down to get some information. He now reportedly claimed that Aaliyah had been given a pill by a member of her team.

He alleged, "I remember when Aaliyah passed away, I was really upset. The story kept saying that she was adamant about getting on the plane. I was almost upset with her. Why did you want to get on that plane so badly? I remember wrestling with this, being like, 'Well, she wanted to get back to Damon Dash, she wanted to be with her team, and who wouldn't want their stuff with them?'"

More revelations about Aaliyah would come out when the book is released, which is slated this month.

