Ellen Pompeo starred for 16 years on the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." Sadly, it seemed like the actress will no longer be a part of the show after its 18th Season.

According to her statement in an interview on InStyle's "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast, that she has "no desire" to continue acting following her run on the hit program.

The 51-year-old star, who played Meredith Grey, revealed her heart was no longer in the occupation as she has given sights on different business opportunities.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may," she explained that she's not super excited about continuing acting.

The actress also added, "I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business."

"That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way," Ellen also described that acting was a job for the young with all the traveling and long days spent on set waiting for their cue.

Ellen Pompeo On Fights With Co-Stars

Just as the series is about to premiere its new season, an article shared how Ellen Pompeo used to talk about the early days where she had challenging encounters with the characters on the show.



The show' used to feature Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, and Sandra Oh. "I think it was a lot of competition, a lot of people trying to figure it out, trying to navigate," the actress said, still in the same podcast.

"We all had a great chemistry with each other and we had a lot of laughs, but there were definitely moments where we had fights with each other. We'd inevitably hurt someone's feelings or be in a bad mood," Pompeo also said.

Despite having clashes with the stars on the show, the actress further stated that the actors in the show were true professionals and cared immensely about their work. It seems like the actors ended up in good condition.

Pompeo On Changing Career Paths

"The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," she said. According to Daily Mail, the actress has her eye on the world of podcasting.

Speaking of her new podcast Tell Me, she said, "Let me go out there and do something I've never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven't for so long.

The determined actress even said, "If it fails, it fails, but at least I'm trying something new.'

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a net worth of $80 million and earning $20 million a year, ranking No. 8 on Forbes' "Highest-Paid Actress of 2020."

