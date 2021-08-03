"Jeopardy!" has welcomed a new guest host for the week, David Faber.

Though he's only on his second day, Faber is already getting a lot of heat - but not because of his performance.

In fact, what "Jeopardy!" fans are angry over is that they don't know who this 57-year-old financial analyst is.

One person on Twitter said, "I have no idea who this guy is."

Another person asked, "Who is this guy. David somebody?"

More people chimed in, "Who is this dude? I have no idea who this guy is."

But despite not knowing who he is, a lot of other viewers like how he is on the show.

David Faber isn't known for those who only watch casual shows on TV, but he is very well-known on CNBC since 1993.

He is a financial and market analyst, co-hosting "Squawk on the Street" and the channel's monthly program, "Business Nation."

.@davidfaber is excited for his first day as guest host! pic.twitter.com/GCq2bZ011Q — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 2, 2021

When Faber was announced to be the guest host, he joked, "He is the least well known out of an incredible group of guest hosts, but promises not to disappoint Jeopardy's many fans. Correct response: This guy!"

But this isn't the first time Faber graces "Jeopardy!"

In 2012, he took part in the show's Power Players tournament and beat basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox's Dana Perino, winning $50,000.

David Faber follows a very well-known "Jeopardy!" guest host, LeVar Burton.

The "Reading Rainbow" star is getting a lot of rave reviews that many fans are pleading for the network to make Burton the next permanent host of "Jeopardy!"

After several months of guest hosts, the show will soon reveal who will stand behind the podium permanently to take over the late Alex Trebek's place.

An insider revealed to The Sun, "The decision has been made as nearly all the guest hosts have gone through their stints."

When are fans going to know who the permanent host is? The insider said, "The season wraps aired episodes in a week or two and then summer reruns. During that time the announcement will be made and new episodes will commence."

READ ALSO: Kathy Griffin Shares Cancer Diagnosis Four Years After Sister Died From Same Illness

'Jeopardy!' Guest Host List

Several celebrities have already got on the podium, and with a few more weeks to go until everybody knows who becomes the permanent host, one more guest host will be gracing "Jeopardy!" soon.

After David Faber, Joe Buck, an Emmy-winning sportscaster, will be hosting from Aug. 9 until Aug.13.

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Biggest Worry Revealed As New Victims Come Forward With Sexual Assault Allegations