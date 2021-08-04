Kathy Griffin shared an update about her surgery days after revealing her cancer diagnosis to the public for the first time.

After alarming her fans with her health issue, Griffin reassured them that she is getting a lot better after her surgery.

On her Twitter account, the 60-year-old comedian shared a photo of a keychain that has the words "To thine own self be true" and "Unity, Service, Recovery."

"Wow, I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew. I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," she said in the caption. "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."

Her update took her fans' worries away. Still, they all sent her well wishes as she recovers fully from the dreaded disease. Internet users quickly wished her well and assured her that they will continue to include her in their prayers.

Griffin revealed her diagnosis prior to her operation, saying that she had a mass in her lungs for years. She added that it grew in size recently that she needed to remove them surgically.



Despite the alarming diagnosis, her doctor reportedly felt very optimistic since it is just stage one and contained to her left lung.

Kathy Griffin Receives Support

Before the good news came out, Meghan McCain started to speak ill against her.

During Monday's episode of "The View," the host sent Griffin well wishes and said that the health status while having an opioid addiction affected her family.

However, she slammed Griffin by bringing back an old issue about her homophobic statement against Clay Aiken.

"She made very, very, very cruel and homophobic jokes about him before he was out of the closet. I think he's lucky he didn't become an opioid addict, given the degree of bullying that happened to him when he was still struggling to come out of the closet," she said.

Griffin particularly called Aiken "Gayken" after coming out as gay. Because of this, McCain demanded her apology although it happened years ago.

Meanwhile, for Aiken's part, he put their feud in the past and wished her "friend" the best via Twitter.

