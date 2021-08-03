Prince Harry will reportedly go back to the U.K. after 10 years without Meghan Markle, a royal expert predicted.

Prince Harry's return remains vague these past few months as he has been enjoying his life in the U.S. with Meghan Markle and their children, Baby Archie and Lili.

The family-of-four began their journey outside the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to become financially independent and live without senior royal titles.

While everything seems to be smooth-flowing as of now, a royal expert warned that Prince Harry will be back home permanently soon enough.

Speaking to the Channel 5 documentary "Meghan at 40," Ashley Pearsons claimed that the British public still loves the royal prince that they do not want to see him as a betrayer. This, however, left Meghan to be viewed as a villain.

"It's far easier to blame this other woman who is a foreigner but a lot of people believe that Harry will still come back," Pearsons added. "A lot of people in the UK believe that Meghan and Harry will not be together in ten years and Harry will make his way back home."

But Prince Harry Already Lost Everything?

Whether the Duke of Sussex returns after 10 years or sooner, it seems like he would not have anything much to have when he comes back.

According to The Sunday Times, Kate Middleton will take over the two patronages the royal prince already gave up after Megxit.

The Duchess of Cambridge will become the patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Rugby Football Union (RFU). The news outlet added that it will be officially announced during the Rugby World Cup in October.

For five years, Prince Harry served as the two organizations' patron. Although he will lose them for good, he remains the patron of WellChild.

When asked to comment about the news, the Kensington Palace and RFU told Insider that the Royal Household is responsible for any announcement regarding a Royal Patronage.

This came after rumors about reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William emerged. The two princes were spotted together having a conversation after Prince Philip's funeral in April.

Prince Harry and Prince William also got reunited during the unveiling of the new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

